Bassey Suffers Racial Abuse

It has been reported that Super Eagles’ defender, Calvin Bassey, who scored a goal in Fulham’s FA Cup win over Manchester United on Sunday, was subjected to racial and xenophobic chants from a section of social media after the game.

Bassey, the Fulham FC defender, scored a header to give his side the lead, before Bruno Fernandes equalised for Manchester United with the game going to extra time and subsequently into penalty kicks which was won by Fulham FC by 4-3.

In a swift reaction to the unfortunate incident, a behaviour they described as abhorrent and vowed to get the perpetrators arrested by cooperating with relevant authorities as they reject such behaviour in totality while pledging full support to Bassey.

“We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour which has no place in football or society. Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Bassey.

