Bassey Scores As Chukwueze, Iwobi Shine In Fulham Win

In what will be their last English Premier League game before reporting to camp for the Africa Cup of Nations, three Super Eagles stars, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi, all starred as Fulham inflicted a seventh consecutive Premier League defeat on Burnley while also recording their away win of the season.

Fulham started the game with the trio on the pitch and it was Bassey who put the team back in the lead after Lesley Ugochukwu had cancelled Emile Smith Rowe’s ninth-minute opener for the visitors.

Harry Wilson swings in a corner and Hartman misses his attempted clearance at the near post allowing Smith Rowe to tap in from close range.However, Fulham got ahead again, and it’s another Harry Wilson assist.

His corner isn’t great but then he gets the ball back, controls it well and then loops up a cross to Bassey, who heads in from six yards out to get back on the lead in the 31st minute.

It was the turn of Chukwueze to assist Wilson to make it 3-1 for Fulham after he picked out Harry Wilson in space and he just guided the ball into the bottom corner past Martin Dubravka to make it two assists and a goal.

However, Bassey almost turned from hero to villain after he accidentally flicked a cross over to Oliver Sonne, who controls it well on his chest and guides a fine effort in for his first Clarets goal to make it 3-2.

Chukwueze later overhits a ball down the left to Antonee Robinson. But Josh Cullen is booked for fouling the Nigerian.

Fulham have been clinical in the game, they’ve only had five shots – and scored three times. Burnley have had 13 efforts for their two goals. The trio are expected to report to the Super Eagles’ camp latest on Monday for the 2025 AFCON.