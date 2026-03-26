Bassey Out Of Friendlies, Ndidi Arrives As Full Squad Trains In Turkey

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, has been ruled out of Nigeria’s upcoming international friendlies against Iran and Jordan after withdrawing from the squad due to injury.

Bassey’s absence leaves Head Coach Eric Chelle with 22 players in camp, as the team began full preparations in Antalya, Turkey.

The arrival of team c ap t a i n , W i l f r e d Ndidi, yesterday aftern o o n completed the squad, with all available players taking part in the team’s first training session later in the day.

Chelle will now focus on fine-tuning his tactics ahead of tomorrow’s encounter against Iran, with a mix of experienced players and younger talents available for selection. Nigeria and Iran have met only twice at the senior level.

The Super Eagles recorded a 1-0 victory at the Carlsberg Cup in Hong Kong in 1998, courtesy of a second-half strike by Ahmed Garba.

Their last meeting was a goalless draw during the Group F clash at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The current squad includes experienced players such as Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Ndidi, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, and forwards Paul Onuachu and Samuel Chukwueze.

Other regulars in the squad are Ademola Lookman, Maduka Okoye, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Zaidu Sanusi and Bruno Onyemaechi, alongside midfielders Frank Onyeka, Fisayo DeleBashiru and Raphael Onyedika.

New entrants Emmanuel Oluwasegun Fernandez, Collins Yira Sor and Philip Otele will be hoping to make strong impressions during the friendlies. Nigeria will face Iran at 4 pm Turkey time (2 pm Nigeria time) tomorrow, before taking on Jordan at 8 pm Turkey time (6 pm Nigeria time) on Tuesday, March 31.