May 29, 2023
Bassey Otu, Peter Odey Sworn In As Gov, Dep Gov Of Cross River

Cross River State and it’s loving people witnessed the successful swearing-in of Senator Bassey Otu and Peter Odey as Governor and Deputy Governor of the state respectively.

The event which took place at the U-J Esuene Sports Stadium Calabar on Monday, May 29, 2023, was witnessed by all sundry.

Speaking after he has been administered the oath of office, Bassey Otu said “fellow Cross Riverians, I stand today to accept the enormous responsibility you have given to me and my brother Odey today to serve.”

The governor commended his successor, Ben Ayade and his deputy, Ivara Esu, party executives, and all residents for the role they played in making him Governor.

He said, “this government is a government of Cross Riverians; I joined politics to provide service to humanity and nothing more. We are ready to hit the ground running from today.”

