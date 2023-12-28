Bassey Only Eagles in Africa’s Most Valuable Defenders Top 20 List

Fulham’s player, Calvin Bassey, stands out as the lone Nigerian player on the top 20 list of the most valuable African defenders. According to Transfer- markt, Bassey’s current valuation is €16 million, securing him the 11th spot among defenders on the continent. Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan full-back for Paris Saint-Germain, claims the top spot as the most valuable African defender, boasting an estimated value of €65 million.

Following closely is Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tap-soba of Bayer 04 Leverkusen in second place with a valuation of €40 million. The third and fifth positions are occupied by Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd (€38m) from West Ham and Noussair Maz- raoui (€30m) from Bayern Munich, with Ivory Coast’s Odilon Kossounou of Bayer Leverkusen taking the fourth spot.

The top ten also includes Algeria’s Rayan Aït-Nouri (6th), along with three Ivo- rians—Ousmane Diomande (7th), Evan Ndicka (8th), and Wilfried Singo (9th)—and Mozambique’s Reinaldo Mandava. Following Bassey, the next Nigerian on the list is Fenerbahce’s Bright Osayi- Samuel, securing the 26th position with a valuation of €8.5 million.

Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina (€8m) ranks 29th, while KAA Gent’s Jordan Torunarigha (€6m, 41st) and Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi (€6m, 42nd) complete Nigeria’s top five defenders. All five players have earned spots on Nigeria’s 40- man provisional roster for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations next month.