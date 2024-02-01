New Telegraph

February 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Bassey Named In…

Bassey Named In Round of 16 Best X1

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, has secured a place in the Best XI for the Round of 16 in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. This recognition comes from the authoritative statistics web- site, Whoscored.com.

Bassey played a pivotal role in the Super Eagles’ remarkable 2-0 victory against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon last weekend. Notably, he played a key part in Nigeria’s second goal by linking up with Ademola Lookman. During the match, Bassey exhibited his defensive skills with four tackles, one interception, and success in winning four aerial duels.

The versatile defender also showcased his proficiency in distribution by completing four long passes. Having made four appearances for Nigeria in the ongoing 2023 AFCON finals, the 24-year-old’s outstanding performance in the Round of 16 has earned him well- deserved recognition in the prestigious Best XI.

Read Previous

Inter Lagos Targets Top-Flight Football in Five Years
Read Next

Tek Experts, Cytek Open New Security Operations Centre in Nigeria