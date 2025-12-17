Bassey Makes BBC Team Of The Week

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has been named in the BBC Premier League Team of the Week following a standout performance in the club’s 3-2 victory over Burnley, joining an elite list of players recognised by BBC Sport pundit Troy Deeney.

Bassey contributed a goal and delivered a commanding defensive display, combining attacking threat with reliability at the back to help secure all three points for the Cottagers as he departed for AFCON 2025.

Deeney praised Bassey’s style and personality, saying, “He might be my favourite personality in football happy-go-lucky, plays with his heart on his sleeve.

He’s going to make mistakes but doesn’t try to be perfect or polished and it was another dominant display by him.”

The former Watford striker noted that while Bassey appeared at fault for Burnley’s opening goal, the error was ultimately not his responsibility, highlighting the defender’s composure and influence throughout the match.

Bassey’s inclusion places him alongside Fulham teammates Bernd Leno, who kept the team in the game with a series of crucial saves, and Harry Wilson, who contributed two assists and a goal, showcasing the club’s strong collective performance.

Other players selected for the BBC Team of the Week include Chelsea defender Malo Gusto, Liverpool pair Ibrahima Konate and Hugo Ekitike, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Nottingham Forest duo Ibrahim Sangare and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Sunderland defender Nordi Mukiele, and Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers.

The recognition comes as Bassey prepares to join the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Bassey, who won Fulham’s player of the Season for 2024/25, is expected to make a significant impact in Morocco, bringing the confidence gained from recent Premier League performances into the national team setup.