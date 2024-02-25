Bassey, Iwobi Sink Man United At Home

…Awoniyi assists in Forest’s loss

I t was a big reality check for Manchester United as they were handed a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford by Fulham, with two returning Super Eagles’ players, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, scoring the two goals.

Bassey gave the West London side the lead in the 65th minute when he lashed home the loose ball after his header from a Fulham corner had been blocked by team-mate Timothy Castagne.

Harry Maguire seems to have given the home team a point in the game after scoring in the final minute of normal time, but Iwobi had the final say deep into nine minutes of stoppage time, restoring his side’s advantage.

Four days after new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke of United attempting to knock Manchester City and Liverpool off their perch at the top of the English game, they suffered a major blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification. Without injured striker Rasmus Hojlund, the hosts were ineffective in attack.

Neither the defeat nor, more importantly, the performance, will give anyone the belief United will achieve Ratcliffe’s lofty aims any time soon. The result ended a run of 11 Premier League away games without a win for Fulham.

Prior to this contest, only Sheffield United had a worse top-flight away re- cord this term. Meanwhile, Taiwo Awoniyi provided an assist in Nottingham Forest’s 4-2 defeat at Villa Park against Aston Villa.

With Aston Villa leading 3-0, the Super Eagles’ striker provided the assist that gave Moussa Niakhate his first Forest goal in first-half stoppage-time.