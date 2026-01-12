Bassey, I Complement Each Other – Ajayi

Super Eagles defender, Semilore Ajayi, has said the partnership between him and Calvin Bassey has been working because they have been able to complement each other.

The two centre-backs have been able to keep back-to-back clean sheets against Mozambique and Algeria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Speaking with journalists, the Hull City defender said the Super Eagles are not bothered about other teams as they have been concentrating on themselves as a team. When asked about playing against the host country, Ajayi said they are not scared of the crowd as they are going to be concentrating on themselves.

“We look at the game and we dominate from start to finish. We can only focus on ourselves and we’re really, really happy with our result,” he said. “We understand each other (himself and Bassey), we complement each other.

There are still things we’re looking to improve on and we’ll look to improve on that in the next game. “Algeria has a very good game. Algeria is a team, they played really well against us and we managed to get through to the next round.

“We’re focused on the next game and we’re looking forward to Morocco. I think during the game against Algeria, I’d say the stadium was about 80% Algerian, so it felt like an away game. We’ll take what we learnt from the game and take it to the next game.”