Bassey heads winner as Fulham upsets Forest

Share

Super Eagles’ star, Calvin Bassey’s first goal of the season gave Fulham a deserved victory over third-placed Nottingham Forest as they won a Premier League game at Craven Cottage for the first time in 2025.

The hosts got themselves in front in the 15th minute thanks to Adama Traore’s creative brilliance after he superbly picked out Emile Smith Rowe.

Rather than hit the byeline on the right flank Traore jinked inside onto his left foot then deftly curled an inch-perfect ball towards the back post where Smith Rowe evaded the attentions of Morato and Ola Aina to head in.

However, Forest equalised eight minutes before the half-time interval after some superb centre-forward play by Chris Wood.

The New Zealand striker chased a ball over the top from Morgan Gibbs-White and cleverly turned back on himself before he curled a low effort into the corner of the net via a deflection off Bassey.

Fulham enjoyed the bulk of the chances after the break – Raul Jimenez and the influential Traore both going close – before Bassey nodded home in the 62nd minute.

Jimenez flicked on an out-swinging corner and Bassey towered over Aina at the back post and headed the ball back across goal beyond the dive of Matz Sels and high into the net.

Fulham climbed up to eighth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City in fourth spot, while Forest are now just three points above Pep Guardiola’s side.

Share

Please follow and like us: