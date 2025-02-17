New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
Bassey: Fulham Must Stay Focused Despite Good Form

Calvin Bassey has urged Fulham to stay grounded despite their recent strong performances in the Premier League.

The defender scored the winning goal in their 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage on Saturday, helping Fulham climb to eighth place, just five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

When asked about Fulham’s chances of qualifying for European competitions, Bassey remained cautious. “Everyone always asks me about this European thing,” he told the Premier League.

