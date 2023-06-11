Bassey: Executive Cannot Meddle In National Assembly Leadership

Gershom Bassey is the outgoing Senator representing Cross River South Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly. He is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA). In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID in Abuja, he speaks on the leadership of the incoming 10th National Assembly, Petroleum Industry Act and diversification of oil and gas industry, among others

The 9th Senate is elapsing. What type of leadership in the 10th Senate are you expecting?

For me, the most important thing is the Nigerian people. Nigerian people must always be paramount. The type of leadership we want in the 10th Assembly is the one that will work with other branches of government to move our country and our people forward in terms of the dwelling issues of the day. Today, the most important issues are the cost of living and standard of living, and these are fundamental issues that the 10th Assembly must take up. That is, working with the Executive and the Judiciary to ensure that we move our nation forward. I think that’s the type of leadership I want.

For the last few Assemblies, each Assembly has its own way of relating with the Executive. What type of relationship do you think is the best for the country to move forward?

I was in the Eighth Assembly and also in this 9th Assembly. The Eighth Assembly was an APC dominated Assembly, and we found that the APC leadership we had in place did its best to cooperate with the Executive but there was some resistance from the Executive. What we also found in the Ninth Assembly is that they also, like the Eighth Assembly, want to cooperate with the Executive.

But in the case of the Ninth Assembly, there was less resistance from the Executive, unlike in the Eighth Assembly. So, what I want is that the 10th Senate should adopt its own model, its own way of relating with other arms of government. But ultimately, they must keep the welfare and the interest of the Nigerian people paramount in their minds.

The Petroleum Industry Act is a critical law passed by the Ninth National Assembly. As an indigene of Niger Delta, what benefits do you think that this Act will bring to the people of the region?

It is a very important Act, and I believe that if the industry benefits, the whole country will benefit and of course, the Niger Delta is part of the country. I think that what happens to the PIA as it is now called is that it created certainty in the oil and gas industry, particularly for investors. The level of uncertainty in the oil and gas industry before was frightening, to the extent that investors were fleeing the industry.

Before the enactment of PIA, Nigeria as a nation has no influence in the oil and gas industry, but now we have a lot of influence in the industry. In terms of the Niger Delta area, some of the areas of the community aspects of the Act require better understanding in building the oil and gas industry in the area.

Also, on the issue of frontier exploration, before the issue of frontier exploration was just for the Northern part of the country, but now they are saying that there is frontier exploration in Niger Delta, and even in my state, Cross River, which has been classified as a frontier State. So, there is going to be frontier exploration in my state, and this is going to bring a number of benefits to my state. Therefore, I can say that the PIA has brought a number of benefits to the industry, to my state, to the Niger Delta and to Nigeria.

What is your take on the perceived frequent meddling of the Executive arm of government on the emergence of the National Assembly leadership in every new dispensation?

That’s quite exaggerated. The Executive cannot meddle; they are not Senators. On the 13th of June, which is the day of inauguration, they cannot come here and vote. So, when you talk of meddling, I don’t know how effective that meddling is. At the end of the day, it is the 109 Senators that will choose their leaders, and I think even those who are contesting for leadership positions know this.

Yes, the various parties can talk about zoning, which is a party affair, but ultimately, it’s going to be down for the Senators to make the right choices. Personally, I agree wholeheartedly with the APC zoning arrangement, even though I am not a member of the APC but I agree with their zoning of the Senate Presidency slot to the South-South where I come from.

The outcome of the 2023 general elections appears to have eroded the good legacy the 9th National Assembly would have bequeathed to Nigerians via the 2022 Electoral Act. What is your take on this?

The Electoral Act was not just for the elections itself; the Electoral Act is also for the tribunals. So, you are going to find that cases in the tribunal are going to be much easier to determine than what you had in the past, because what you had was that there was a level of subjectivity to judge’s discretion to determine the case.

If for instance, you did not upload your result from the polling units to the INEC IRevs, then it is clear; it is an open and short case. There is no need to rigmarole because the facts are there. So, it’s now easier for the tribunals to determine cases, of course depending on what the plaintiffs are bringing before them. So, let’s wait and see how the Electoral Act plays out, especially with the tribunal. Then, you can make a final determination on how successful the Electoral Act has been. But for me, yes there are some gaps but to me some gains have been made with the Electoral Act.

There are some concerns among Nigerians that the nation’s institutions are not independent to implement the laws of the land without interference. How do you react to this?

We are called a developing country and that means that we are on the road; we are trying to get there. So, definitely, we are not there yet but I think we are making progress. The progress may not be fast enough for some of us, but we are making progress. One thing we have achieved as Nigerians is 24 years of unbroken democracy. This is a big achievement.

Now, in those 24 years of unbroken democracy, elections were held, institutions were active. In every election cycle, we make incremental progress. So, I am sure that successive elections were better than the previous ones by and large, if you do an assessment. Where there were problems in the 2023 general elections, especially in the presidential elections, the tribunal will look at it and adjudicate.

Nigeria branded itself the “giant of Africa” but looking at the persistent depressive state of the economy, is the country qualified to take up this title?

I don’t know about media titles because the title “giant of Africa” is a media title. I’m not sure that the United Nations or any other serious international body talks in terms of giant. We don’t talk in terms of giants, we talk in terms of the largest economy in Africa; we talk about the most populous country in Africa but we don’t talk in terms of giant.

No, it doesn’t really convey anything. So, we are a developing country; we are the largest country in Africa; we are the most populous country in Africa but that’s where it ends. We just have to face the struggles of a developing country in Africa. That’s my position on the matter.

Successive governments have always spoken about economic diversification but it never happened. What is the problem, and what is the way to make it happen so that the country can come out of her lingering economic woes?

That is why I say that we are a developing country. If you look at our GDP and the sources of the GDP of Nigeria as at today, you will discover that oil is the biggest contributor to the nation’s foreign exchange earnings. And that is even one of the problems because we have to diversify from the oil and gas industry to ensure value addition.

Local content participation in the oil and gas industry today is less than 40 per cent. And that is not good enough. So, we need to have more local content participation in the oil and gas industry. And we need to diversify that industry more since it is our biggest exchange earner. We even need to diversify within the oil and gas sector so that we get more income from the sector.

In terms of other industries, yes we are not where we ought to be yet but we are getting better. For instance, today, we are not importing rice the way we used to import rice. Today, we are into massive local rice production. Therefore, I can tell you that agriculture is growing; palm produce is growing and so on. But we are not there yet, but we have to keep working until we get there.