Bassey Emerges A’Ibom NUJ Chairman, Pledges Transparent, Accountable Leadership

…members welfare, capacity training tops agenda.

The members of the Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom council on Friday elected Comrade Anthony Bassey of the Nation Newspapers as its new Chairman.

Bassey popularly called Akra Bee was returned unopposed as he was the only candidate that contested the coveted position.

He took over from Comrade Idongesit Ashemeri of the Daily Independent who served out her tenure after a little over four and half years in office.

Others elected include Comrade Isaiah Eka of the News Agency of Nigeria (Nan) as Vice Chairman, Comrade Udeme Utip of Tribune as Secretary, Comrade Lovina Emole of National Ambassador as Assistant Secretary, Comrade Iniobong Ekponta of Leadership as Treasurer, Emeka Samuel of Pilot Newspaper as financial Secretary while the position of Auditor was not contested.

In his post-election speech, Comrade Anthony Bassey assured members of improved welfare and a more united chapel with transparency and accountability as the focal point of his administration.

He added that the Correspondents Chapel being the flagship chapel of the NUJ, his leadership will strive to take the chapel to higher grounds expressing deep-seated gratitude to the Stakeholders of the chapel for standing behind his emergence as the new chairman of the Chapel.

He pledged to actively carry members along in all NUJ activities and to liaise with every necessary governmental and non-governmental ministries, agencies, and parastatals to ensure a free and unhindered flow of information for the betterment of society.

The new Chairman had earlier in his 10 Point agenda assured members of improved welfare, more capacity training, installation of free internet facilities in the chapel, robust editorial engagements, abolishment of all obnoxious rules that are anti-progress, ensuring a high sense of transparency, and accountability, synergizing with relevant agencies among others.

He also commended the ELECO for doing a wonderful job by ensuring a seamless and crisis-free transition in the chapel.

Among those who witnessed the event were Akparawa James Edet, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, The state chairman of NUJ Comrade Amos Etuk represented by his vice, State secretary of NUJ Comrade Dominic Akpan, Chairman Federated Chapel Comrade Nsibiet John among others.