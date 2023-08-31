Bassambiri Crisis: NASS Caucus Promises To Help Resolve Crisis

The Bayelsa State Caucus in the National Assembly has said it will support the State and Federal Government in resolving the crisis in the Bassambiri community in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of the House of Representatives caucus, Hon. Fred Agbedi, stated this on Thursday when he led a delegation of the members on a solidarity visit to Governor Douye Diri in Government House, Yenagoa.

Agbedi, who represents Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, said the visit was to lend their voice to ongoing efforts to restore peace to the community and ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice.

According to Agbedi, “We want to thank His Excellency immensely for taking up the responsibility of ensuring that peace returned to Bassambiri. As your representatives, we feel that we must be in solidarity with you and not only address a press conference in Abuja.

“We are your ambassadors at the national level and whatever happens in our constituencies and senatorial districts affect us. So when we heard of the crisis in Bassambiri we were very disturbed.

“We decided to pay you a solidarity visit as governor and father of the state, who has made a tremendous effort to sustain peace in the state. Everybody can attest to the fact that you have brought total peace to Bayelsa.”

Agbedi further stated that the purpose of the visit was also to thank the governor for setting up a commission of inquiry on the crisis.

He said they had taken steps to discuss the issue with the leadership of the parliament in order to attract federal government attention towards addressing the problem.

Responding, Governor Douye Diri commended the caucus for its intervention.

Diri stressed the need for stakeholders at the state and the national level to work closely to ensure that Bayelsa remained peaceful and stable ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

“We want to thank you for the steps taken so far. There is some semblance of peace in the community but it is not yet Uhuru. My charge to you is to seek ways of resolving the disputes in the area. If anybody is arrested for possession of firearms, they should be charged to court rather than holding them in perpetuity.”

Speaking with Government House correspondents, member representing Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, Marie Ebikake, allayed fears that the people of the community would be disenfranchised in the November 11 poll as peace would be restored.

Also, Senator Konbowei Benson representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District urged the Inspector General of Police to withdraw the Strategic Weapons and Tactical (SWAT) team from the community, noting that the heavy presence of various security agencies could escalate the crisis.