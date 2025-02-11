Bassa Residents Return To Toto After Decades Of Displacement

Share

The residents of the Bassa community and other displaced persons from the Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have officially returned home after decades of displacement as a result of the crisis.

The returnees who were received by the authorities of Toto local government Area were acompanied by security personnel comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and others in a funfare.

Speaking when welcoming the Bassa people and other returnees at GSS Ugya,the Toto Local Government Council chairman, Pharm. Ahmed Baba Yahaya promised his administration’s continued commitment to collaborate with all relevant agencies to ensure lasting peace in the area and warned against sabotaging the peace efforts of the State Government.

“Anyone found wanting in causing problems or threatening the existing peace being enjoyed in this area would face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The Chairman, represented by his deputy, Hon. Atnadu Sunday Yakubu said that the importance of peace to human and societal development could not be overemphasized, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to promote it.

” Peace is priceless and non negotiable. Let’s continue to pray and tolerate one another irrespective of our affiliations” he said.

He called on Bassa and other people to continue to live in unity and peace for the overall development of the area.

The council boss also pledged to boost agriculture and pave the way for investors to tap from the endowed natural resources for the good of the citizens of the area.

He further urged them and other people of the state to continue to pray and support Gov. Abdullahi Sule administration to succeed.

The Chairman said the local government council is indebted to Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his peace efforts and other developmental strides in the area.

” I want to commend the Commanding Officer 177 and other security agents for their tireless efforts.

“Our paramount ruler under the leadership of HRH, the Ohimege of Opanda, Alh Usman Abdullahi for ensuring peace among communities in Toto LGA,” he said.

The council boss further assured of his determination to provide them with essential services to improve their standard of living.

In a remark, Aguma Bassa, His Royal Highness, Dr. David Tukura appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule for bringing his people and other displaced people back to the area.

He also thanked the council chairman, traditional and religious leaders, security agencies and other people for ensuring the return of his people to Toto and pledged his people’s readiness to continue to be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another.

