Bassa Bomb Blast: Father Of 3 Survivors Laments As Villagers Languish In IDP Camps

Bomb explosions over the years become a recurring occurrence in Nigeria, wrecking havocs as it have claimed the lives and destroyed properties of many Nigerians.

It is one of the means of attacks by terrorists and has become a familiar occurrence, which is sending cold shivers down the spine of Nigerians.

The general effect of these series of bomb blasts and or explosions in part of Niger State is the heightened fear generated in people and the debilitating effects of an unsafe society.

Terrorism, according to The New Short Oxford English Dictionary on Historical Principles, Vol. 2, by Brown L, is; ‘‘the systematic employment of violence and intimidate.”

Whether at the national or at sub-national level, bomb explosion or terrorism attack is usually targeted at state or business sector institutions and property which may be bombed; it may also be targeted at prominent political figures or members of their families, who may be kidnapped or blackmailed.

In this way, normal life is disrupted and the society is forced to reflect on the claims of the movement, the trouble with terrorism as a political tool is that, in more cases than not, the victims are not the actual targets but innocent members of the society, most of those who get killed by bomb blasts are bystanders, shoppers and others.

Examples of terrorism acts include kidnapping, especially when employed on a consistent basis, bomb attacks, hijacking, arson, public execution, armed attacks, hostage-barricade situations, and other serious threats to life and property.

Bomb explosions

The recent bomb explosions that went up in Bassa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State claimed three lives, leaving four others, including three siblings, critically injured and fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Findings by our Correspondent have it that one of the bombs went up when a motorcycle carrying rescuers stomped on it, killing one of the rescuers, named, Dauda Haruna.

The incident happened last week Thursday morning when the victims were on their way to their farm to harvest their farm produce. The father of the three children, who only gave his name as Enoch, disclosed that a similar incident had occurred earlier this month (December) in Bassa.

Narrating his ordeal and giving details of his three children affected by the bomb explosions, he said, “my children are in pains, Mali, Nehemiah, and Jona, they are 20, 15, and 14 years old respectively. They were riding on a motorcycle when it occurred.

“We were going to the farm to harvest our crops. I asked my children to start going on the bike while my wife and I followed on foot. They were far from us, but we heard a heavy sound like gunshots.

“While we were discussing that it might be bandits, someone coming from the same direction told us that some children had stepped on a bomb. I knew they were my children”.

Lamenting the precarious situation they now found themselves, he said, “The government needs to act and do something.

What is our sin that will make us go through all these attacks?” Another villager, who gave his name as Ahmed Al-Mustapha, and an uncle to the injured children, noted, “The victims are my sister’s children. This is the second time explosion had occurred this month in Bassa.

The first explosion which occurred two weeks ago claimed one life while the victim was going to farm.”

He added that the three victims lost their legs and are the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital (IBBSH), Minna, were they are being treated.

Another villager, Rabiu Bassa, who is in the Kuta IDP camp told our Correspondent on phone that another bomb exploded in the afternoon, at about 2.30pm.

According to Bassa, ‘‘I am currently at the IBB Specialist Hospital with the victims.

After the first incident that claimed one life in the morning, around 2.30pm after burying the boy, who died in the morning, some of the boys wanted to go to Erena, which is the Eastern part of the town, called Tudun Basura, they also stepped on the landmines and two of them lost their lives.

“They were three in number in the motorcycle, the last person at the back of the bike got blasted into pieces, the second person lost his two legs and died on our way to the hospital while the third person, whom I am with at the hospital, lost his hand.

The first one is Dauda Haruna, Audu Shuaibu, Nehemiah Enoch, and Monday Enoch. “The two other victims are late Abba Adamu and Bala while the one alive is Mustapha Aliyu. Currently, everyone in the community is afraid following the incessant attacks.”

He further disclosed that only last week, along Allawa Road, from Bassa, one of their relatives called Ishiaku Gambo, was killed and when they checked, they discovered that some of their youths were still missing and so they embarked on a search mission where they discovered that they have been killed.

Bassa lamented that there are no policemen nor military officers in their locality, saying, “we don’t have men of the security service; let me tell you, majority of the people you can find in Allawa now are Boko Haram members”.

An eyewitness, Sa’adu Shuaibu, explained that the victim, who died, had been delivering loaves of bread to nearby villages when he came across the three children, who were in distress.

When he saw the children, because he could not leave them alone, he rushed to the community to tell others to go and rescue them. She added that it was after he (the bread seller) picked one person on his bike, and on their way, they stepped on another bomb.

Unfortunately, the bread seller, who rode the bike, died, while the person he took lost one of his legs.”

Niger State Police Command

When contacted to confirm the explosion, the Police Public Relations Officer SP Wasiu Abiodun responded through a WhatsApp message to our Correspondent that, “I will verify.”

As at the time of filing this report, no other responses or updates have been given.

However, as part of efforts to address bomb explosions, the Niger State Police Command in August this year had destroyed improvised explosive device (IEDs) and bombs recovered from different locations during multiple counter-insurgency operations, with other security agencies between 2021 and 2023.

Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, said four pipe-borne IEDs buried in the ground were recovered at Galadima-Kogo in Shiroro LGA.

He added that explosives concealed in empty shells of suspected military missiles and five kilograms of cooking gas cylinder were recovered at Mutun-Daya, Shiroro LGA.

Others, according to the Commissioner of Police, include explosives concealed in a 10-litre jerrican, three pieces of suspected military hand grenades and a bow-shaped improvised material, were recovered at Gbeganu area of Minna.

The COMPOL in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the destruction which took place on August 22, 2024, behind Zuma Rock in Suleja LGA, was led by the Officer in Charge of the EOD-CBRN (Explosive Ordinance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Unit of the Command, SP Mohammed Mamun.

Despite the recovery and destruction, IEDs are still lying unnoticed where they are planted in parts of Shiroro LGA especially in areas inhabited by Bandits.

NAF bombs community

In January, 2023 many members of a vigilance group in Shiroro LGA were killed, while their commander sustained serious injuries as the area bombed had Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge at some facilities.

One of the displaced victims, Hajiya Rabi Musa, told our Correspondent that residents saw the aircraft flying through on Tuesday only to hear a very loud bang that shook the area.

According to her, “Many of our people were killed, aside the vigilante members. We ran to take shelter at the NSP facilities; right now no single person is left in our community; it is deserted. “Since we came here, nobody has come to our aid; not even a single government official.

We don’t have water to drink, not even to take our bath; we are suffering.’’ The youth leader in GaladimaKogo, Malam Ibrahim Bahago, said the community was told that bandits were going through the area, but when vigilantes went toward the route the bandits were passing through in the company of other security operatives they were ambushed.

“Our vigilantes were ambushed and the next thing we heard was a very loud sound and it was a bomb thrown at the vigilantes protecting us.

Many of them died. Since we came here no government official has come to our aid,” he lamented Bahago accused the state government of neglecting the victims and leaving them to their devices.

However, the then Secretary to Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, told newsmen then that the aircraft belonged to the Nigeria Air Force and was not aware that security personnel were in the area.

Matane said the government had discussed with Shiroro LGA officials and the management of the North-South Power (NSP) facilities in the area that provide shelter for the IDPs.

