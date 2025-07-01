Basola’s Status: Ball Now In JAMB’s Court — FUTA

The management of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has absolved itself of any wrongdoing in the controversial admission status of Jamiu Basola, a 500-level Civil Engineering student, whose admission has been declared “fake” by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Basola’s admission status was flagged by JAMB while he was in the process of registering for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

In a statement titled “The Status of Jamiu Basola in FUTA”, and signed by the Director of Corporate Communications, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, the university stated that it had fulfilled all obligations regarding Basola’s admission and that the issue is now entirely within JAMB’s jurisdiction.

According to Adebanjo, Jamiu Basola was admitted into FUTA’s Department of Civil Engineering for the 2017/2018 academic session after successfully passing the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The course is a five-year programme.

“It was during his final year, while attempting to complete the NYSC mobilisation form, that he discovered his admission had been declared fake by JAMB,” Adebanjo stated.

Upon contacting JAMB, Basola was reportedly told that the matter would be subject to police investigation.

“The University was invited by the Police, and all documents relating to Basola’s admission were presented for scrutiny. The Police concluded their investigation and submitted a report, which was forwarded to JAMB Headquarters for further consideration,” he explained.

Adebanjo further disclosed that the university went a step further by writing a formal reminder to JAMB on the matter.

“FUTA has discharged its responsibility in this matter on behalf of Jamiu Basola. The University now awaits JAMB, which flagged his status in the first place, to resolve the issue based on the documents and information supplied,” the statement added.

“The ball is now in the court of JAMB,” Adebanjo concluded.