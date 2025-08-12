BASL Boss, Jibodu, Tasks Govt To Encourage Investments With PPP Support

The Chief Operating Officer, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2), Remi Jibodu, has called on the Federal Government to encourage existing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

The support of such ventures, he said, would greatly encourage more people to invest not only in aviation but in other sectors that the government may not have the ready resources to invest in. The MMA2 concession agreement under the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) had in the past faced a huge threat from the government until now that President Bola Tinubu is encouraging private sector businesses to grow under the PPP venture.

The construction of MMA2 as one of the best airport terminals in Nigeria further lends credence to the impact of PPP in boosting infrastructure development in Nigeria. He equally asked the government to prioritise the development of aviation infrastructure that can grow to meet future demand and to create a more supportive environment for investors.

Jibodu, during a panel session at the 29th Annual Conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), with the theme “Avia-tion Financing in Nigeria: The Risks, Opportunities and Prospects,” emphasised that the country’s aviation facilities must be built with future growth in mind to avoid rapid obsolescence. He stated that while significant development efforts are underway, they must not be short-sighted.

The BASL COO advocated a proactive approach, noting that key features for future expansion, such as transit flights, must be integrated from the beginning. To this end, he called on the government to actively encourage existing companies as a way to build confidence and attract other potential investors.

One of his key recommendations was a call for the government to reduce the bureaucracy involved in establishing airlines and airports Jibodu argued that simplifying these processes would make it easier for new players to enter the market and stimulate overall sector growth. He also addressed the issue of global competitiveness, highlighting the disparity in operational costs.

While global aviation players often operate with single-digit interest rates, he pointed out that Nigerian airlines face a much higher rate. Jibodu insisted that the government must find a way to make Nigerian airlines more competitive, not just for the benefit of the companies themselves, but for the entire nation and its citizens, who stand to gain from easier and more affordable travel.

When asked about the possibility of MMA2 handling regional flights to alleviate capacity issues at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), he confirmed that the terminal is ready. According to him, MMA2 can begin regional operations within 24 hours, noting that the necessary facilities have been in place for a long time. He added that consolidating traffic at one airport with different terminals would be a straightforward solution if MMIA faces congestion, as MMA2 could easily take on the overflow.