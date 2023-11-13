BASL: Accreditation of MMA2 for regional flights’ll serve as stop gap

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Tosan Duncan-Odukoya, has emphasised the imperative for regional flight authorisation at MMA2. At a recent stakeholders forum, she said: “We had a situation where the MMIA was inactive; they went for MMIA 2. However, there was an overload.”

Accredited by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority since 2015, the MMA2 terminal could have served as a viable stopgap, she stated.

Duncan-Odukoya highlighted the potential for Nigerian airlines, stressing, ”we’d offer Air Peace, United, Ibom Air a single hub advantage, enhancing regional flow.”

Despite being accredited since 2006 and approved by the NCAA since 2015, she expressed frustration, saying, “we just hold them like this, we’ve been approved, we’ve been accredited but we cannot take on the region.”

She appealed to the Federal Government to grant the request of the firm in making use of the multi million dollar facilities for regional flight operations.

The form is said to be reactivating moves to commence to commence regional operation at its facilities, even as it lamented that over N600 million investment was lying gallow about a decade ago.

However, the Head of Operations BASL, Mr. Ewah Blessing, stated that the terminal was ready to commence the regional flights despite the 10-year delay.

Odukoya disclosed that over 8000 passengers now use the terminal on a daily basis, saying, “we’ve evolved from being a mere terminal into an integral part of the travel experience for over 8 thousand departing and arriving customers each day.”

However, more concerning to the terminal operator was the delay in the take-off of regional flights after the N600 million investment which it said started in 2014.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of BASL, Dr. Wale Babalakin, recently said he was alarmed that the operator was not yet approved for regional flights despite putting in place the necessary facilities without any return on investment.

Showcasing the two gates – five and six – dedicated for regional operations as well as the desks for immigration and other agencies of government expected at a port of entry, the Head of Operations stated that the terminal was ready to go.

He said: “We are all positive that the infrastructures for regional operations are still in place and we believe that in little or no time we will start and at the end of the day, this will be for the benefit of the industry if you are to start regional operations out of our terminal.”