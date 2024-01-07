Basketmouth’s Ex-Wife Advises Women On Cheating Husbands

Elsie Okpocha, the estranged wife of popular Nigerian Comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth has advised fellow women to stop blaming themselves when a man cheats.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, Elsie stated that cheating has nothing to do with a woman.

According to her, a woman can be beautiful, sexy, the best cook, rich and intelligent, and their spouse would still cheat on them.

She added that women should ensure their happiness comes first in everything and stop blaming themselves for something someone else decided to do.

She wrote, “This is to us women yeah? you need to understand here that when a man cheats, 80% of the time, it has absolutely nothing to do with you, so don’t you ever beat yourself up again?

“You’ll be beautiful, you will know how to make all his favourite dishes, you will be sexy as hell, and be intelligent and smart and he will still cheat.

“So it’s not you, it is never you. Don’t go cry in your room, or starving yourself or be sad. Stop all that nonsense, don’t go and blame yourself for something someone else has decided to do, DONT!

“Don’t blame yourself for something someone else decides to do. But I am not here to tell you what to do, if at the point, you decide on what you wanna do, make sure your happiness comes first.

“And like I always say, marry a kind man, cos when you do, if and when he decides to cheat unfortunately, he knows to consider you in the sense that while he’s doing his shit, he will never let you find out, because he knows it will hurt you, he will never disrespect you, he will never put you in a situation where you are constantly humiliated or embarrassed. So again to you women, remember it’s not you, infact, it’s always never you.”