Nigerian comedian and Nollywood actor, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has urged estranged couples to refrain from taking their private marital disputes to social media.

This is as the celebrated stand-up comedian cautioned that such actions could negatively affect their children in the future.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Basketmouth, who had previously confirmed the end of his marriage, said that while family problems are inevitable, broadcasting them online only exposes children to potential stigma and emotional distress.

Basketmouth expressed concern over what he described as a growing trend of couples disclosing sensitive information about their relationships on social media. According to him, such disclosures could become “weapons” used against their children by peers in the future.

“Families have had problems since the beginning of time,” he said. “I also had issues in my marriage, but I never brought them online to share details.

“They forget that their children will grow up and see these things online. Their children’s friends might use these details against them and damage their emotional well-being,” he said.

The comedian also weighed in on the recent public dispute involving actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko. He urged the senator to exercise restraint and provide leadership by resolving the matter privately.

“Senator, you are an elder. If nobody will tell you, I will. Every day, this matter gets worse. Handle it with the maturity expected of your office,” he said.

Basketmouth’s comments have generated reactions online, with many social media users echoing his call for greater discretion in handling family matters in the digital age.