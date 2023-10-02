Basketmouth Tenders Apology To AY, Others (Video)

Famous Nigerian Comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has finally apologised to his colleague Ayodeji Richard Makun, better known as AY, following their dispute of 17 years ago.

It would be recalled that the duo had been over the years at loggerheads as they took to their social media pages at any slightest opportunity to throw subtle shades at each other over their unresolved dispute.

In 2021, Basketmouth during a Black Box interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, noted that he fell out with AY because “he messed with loyalty”.

He said, “To be honest, I don’t want that guy (AY) to ever hear from me,” adding that they were never friends.

Also, in May 2023, while speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo Basketmouth claimed that AY attributed the cause of the rift over a business transaction that went sour in 2006.

However, Basketmouth, who is trying to sell tickets for his upcoming show in November, sought forgiveness from AY and other people he offended.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Monday to take responsibility for the 17-year rift and also tendered a public apology.

He said, “Now to all the people in the industry and beyond that I have offended. I’m saying this to you right now from the bottom of my heart, I’m genuinely sorry please forgive me.

“To the people who have accused me of doing things that have affected their careers in one way or the other, I’m not going to accept or deny these allegations, but God knows the truth. But regardless, please forgive me from the bottom of my heart.

“Now to my guy AY, I don’t know if my apology is still valid right now but if it is, please forgive me for whatever I have done or said in the past that affected you in any way forgive me.

“And I want you to know that I have forgiven you for whatever you have done or said knowingly or unknowingly. It’s gone, and I just wanted us to live in peace and harmony.

“Now for the people who are assuming that this apology video is birthed because I have a show coming up on the 26th of November, I will like to say you are absolutely correct. I’m trying to sell tickets for my show but I’m also sorry for everything that I have done.”

Watch Video Below: