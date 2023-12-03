Basketmouth Stuns In New Look

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name, Basket- mouth, is not someone that can be ignored as far as fashion is concerned. In his entire entertainment career, Basketmouth has a good record with his personal style, dropping several classy style statements at different prestigious red carpets.

One of the most interesting things about Basketmouth is his effortless ability to switch his style. We have seen the beginning of locking his hair into dreadlocks and we have also seen the cutting of the dreadlocks to achieve the gentleman stylish guy look.

He has also gone for the hair tint but not as much as the one he is wearing presently. Now, the legendary comedian has gone all output to tint both his hair and beard blond, a shade close to gold.

Though many of his fans has criticised his look saying he looks weird and hiddeous, a few say he looks like an old man, others believe there is a big brand hidden behind the new look. Whether it’s a style stunt or just for a shoot, Basketmouth is still a glam dude to look out for. Be the judge of what you think about his new look.