Basketmouth Speaks On Focusing On Music In The Next 5-Year

Ace Nigerian stand-up comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has set a five-year plan to quit comedy.

Basketmouth who opened up on his plan while speaking on Arise TV on Monday said he plans to retire after doing a run of yearly comedy shows for the following five years.

According to him, he would be quitting comedy when he clocks 50 years to build his own empire and work in every aspect of the entertainment industry.

He stated that even though he initially gave up a music career in the 1990s to pursue comedy, he had always known he would return to it.

He said, “In five years, I will be 50 years old. I would have moved on to something else that would take up a lot of my time. I wish to put my all into it.

“I am confident that I will be able to combine all of my interests and completely enjoy films, TV shows, and concerts. Doing all of these things and still giving comedy your best will be difficult.”