Basketmouth Reveals Why AY Makun Won’t Be Performing At His Show

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the duo had been at loggerheads due to an incident that occurred 17 years ago which caused them to quarrel for over a decade, avoiding and refusing to speak with each other.

However, Basketmouth had tried to put an end to their never-ending beef as he publicly apologized to AY.

In a recent update, Baskemouth revealed that AY won’t be performing at his event that holds tonight.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV, the comic actor said AY Makun wouldn’t be performing or making a cameo at the event which is set to hold at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, because the event is scripted.

Basketmouth said, “AY is not on the bill to perform but he has got a ticket. He’s attending. I sent him his ticket a few days ago.

“I knew a lot of people have been asking, ‘Is he [AY] gonna perform?’ He’s not on the bill.

“In actual fact, I don’t have that many comedians on the bill. I know Bovi is introducing me. Senator, Dan The Humorous and Aproko from Abuja are performing. I got a few people from Ghana as well.

“AY can’t even make a cameo because my show is already designed. We are recording for TV so it’s a three-hour set. As we speak the guys directing and producing just came into the country a few days ago.

“And before they even landed, we had already sealed the whole flow of the show. It’s not the kind of show where anybody would just get on stage. It’s not that kind of show. Everything is timed. Precision to perfection.”