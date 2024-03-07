Basketmouth Reveals What Will Make Him Retire From Comedy

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth has finally revealed what will make him retire from performing comedy.

Basketmouth made this known after he got to know the amount Grammy-award-winning Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy is paid for each performance.

New Telegraph recalls that the Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy previously disclosed that he declined a $5 million deal to play in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, he claimed that although Burna Boy often receives payment of three to four million dollars for a single music performance, he would never go to another show if he got paid that amount of money.

Basketmouth said; “Burna Boy is paid 3 to 4 million dollars for a single performance. If they pay me that for a show, that will certainly be my last show”.