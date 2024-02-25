Basketmouth Queries Native Doctors Over Dollar Inflation

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth has questioned native doctors over the increase in the dollar rate.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star asked if something could be done to make one dollar equivalent to N150.

Basketmouth further asked native doctors why they were only capable of performing juju (voodoo) for women to attract men and money rituals.

He asked if they could make one dollar equal to N150 or if they could take any action to instil compassion and common sense in Nigerian leaders.

He wrote; “All these juju people sef!! Why e be say na juju wey woman dey use catch man and money ritual dem sabi do pass?

“Dem no sabi the one wey go make $ drop to N150 to a $? Or something to make some of our leaders have empathy and sense…”

Netizens reaction to Basketmouth’s Question of native doctors

amyxious_bubz said: “Me self I don ask this question tire, na only juju to Kpaii person dem sabi do, them no Dey use ham help the country, Oyibo Dey use their own witch do net, aeroplane, ship etc”

cyril_unusual reacted: “Native doctors can never do a good thing, they are only quick to do evil for cheap prices”

smuuthg noted: “All juju na scam, the earlier you know de better”

See Post Below: