BasketMouth, Others Set For IGoSave Unusual Comedy Special In Warri

As the event day for IGoSave Unusual “Let me do the talking” edges closer, top comedians have endorsed the event as a must-attend for fun seekers.

Top comedians like Okey Bakassi and Bovi in separate posts on social media assured that this edition of IGoSave Unusual brings a new twist to live shows.

“The show holding in Warri, Delta State this weekend is something better witnessed than told, ” Bovi said.

In another post, comedian cum producer, Bright Okpocha also known as Basket Mouth confirmed that he will be on ground to thrill his fans.

He called on all those doubting his coming to stay calm as he is a man of his words.

It will be recalled that IGoSave, whose real name is Otagware Onokhoraye, had put up a comedy challenge which will produce three comedians that will perform on IGoSave Unusual and the overall at BasketMouth’s show in the UK in February.

After carefully going through the avalanche of submissions, three comedians emerged victorious. They are Fresh Mouth, MC Douglas and Funny Timo.

These new bees will have the opportunity to take the stage at the Warri version of I Go Save Unusual “let me do the talking”.

IGoSave also assured that every entertainer advertised for the show will be on ground to add value to his show which is produced by All Adams Events.

