Basketmouth Most Wicked, Oppressing Comedian – Bovi

Following the unreserved apology tendered by Basemouth to Ayo Maku, better known as AY and others, popular comedian and actor, Bovi has described Basketmouth as a wicked person who he’s behind the downfall of up-and-coming acts.

Speaking in a viral video making rounds on social media, Bovi and Basemouth were seen together in the room making jokes and laughing joyfully.

While they were joking and laughing, Bovi however, chipped in stating that Basketmouth is extremely wicked and has hands in bringing down other comedians.

Bovi said jokingly, “The most wicked comedian wey dey press other comedian careers down; you’re wicked. Man of peace with a spice of wickedness,”.

Basketmouth responded, “No no, I’m a nice man. Don’t believe anything he says; I’m a man of God.”

It is worth noting that a growing comedian, Destalker once accused Basketmouth of pushing for his downfall and sabotaging his shows.

AY Makun, also shared a similar experience with the same individual, leading to their long-standing beef with one another.

