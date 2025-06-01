Basketmouth: Mastering Art Of Switching Looks

Share

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known by his stage name, Basketmouth, is not someone that can be ignored as far as fashion is concerned.

In his entire entertainment career, Basketmouth has a good record with his personal style, dropping several classy style statements at different prestigious red carpets.

One of the most interesting things about Basketmouth is his effortless ability to switch his style. We have seen the beginning of locking his hair into dreadlocks and we have also seen the cutting of the dreadlocks to achieve the gentleman stylish guy look.

In 2023, the legendary comedian went all out to tint both his hair and beard blond, a shade close to gold.

At the just concluded AMVCA, Basketmouth chose the Northern style Jalabia and big turban for his ultimate red carpet look.

It took a while for his fans to spot their favorite comedy star because he was looking different from his regular three piece suit or Agbada.

We loved the fact that he could step out of his comfort zone sometimes to try other fashion others may think twice before pulling off.

That is a quality a true fashionable person possesses.

