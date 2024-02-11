Basketmouth Advices 2Baba To Pursue Acting As Career

Famous Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has urged legendary musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, also known as 2Baba, to join the movie industry.

In a recent post on his X page, Basketmouth commended 2Baba’s acting role in the latest episode of his skits, The Secret Of Lulu, advising him to pursue a full acting career with his Tiv ascent.

He said he already creating a project for 2Baba’s comic character in the skit.

On his X handle, Basketmouth wrote; “My brother @official2baba we should create something beautiful from this character you played here, I think it’s going to be a masterpiece. My brain dons dey cooks something already. Think about it blood.”

However, 2Baba has yet to respond to his request.

New Telegraph recalls that 2Baba has previously featured in some Nollywood movies including ‘Head Gone,’ ‘Make A Move,’ and a cameo in ’10 Days In Sun City.’