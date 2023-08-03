Basketball : Nigeria To Host Pre-Olympic Games Qualifiers

Nigeria will host other African Basketball teams in the Pre-Qual- ifiers in the journey to the Olympic Games in Paris. Nigeria was selected as the host of the tournament by the Federation International Basketball Association (FIBA) at the draws which took place in May.

The FIBA Pre-Olympics African Qualifiers will hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos from August 12 to August 20. Eight teams including Senegal, Mali, Uganda, Congo Democratic Republic, Cameroun, Guinea, Tunisia, and host, Nigeria will slug out for a coveted spot to represent the continent at the next Olympic Games.

The teams are divided into two groups of four each with the top two teams in each group proceed- ing to the semi-finals. An African representative will emerge between the winners of both semi-final matches. Currently ranked the first team in Africa, the Nigerian men’s Basketball team, D’Tigers have a high chance to be Africa’s representative at Paris 2024.