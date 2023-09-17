Basketball Experience: AFD, NBA Africa Unveil Campos Square Court

It was a new lease of life for the people of Lagos Island as the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and NBA Africa on Thursday September 14, unveiled a newly refurbished court at the Campos Stadium, Lagos Island, as part of the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience programme in Lagos.

The refurbishment project, which commenced in June in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission, will benefit youth from Lagos and surrounding communities by providing them with more opportunities to learn and play the game of basketball.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann; Consul General of France in Lagos, Laurent Favier; AFD Director for Nigeria, Xavier Muron; NBA Africa VP and Country Head of NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu; 2003 WNBA Champion, Astou Ndiaye; and Dream Sports Africa Founder & CEO, Chenfa Dombin.

Following the court unveiling, NBA Africa & AFD hosted a Jr. NBA clinic for 70 boys and girls to celebrate the newly refurbished court. Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience programme is part of AFD and NBA Africa’s larger collaboration to support youth development through basketball across the continent and builds on the inaugural Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience launched in Zenata, Morocco in 2019.

Speaking at the unveiling, the AFD Director for Nigeria, Xavier Muron, said: “We are thrilled to witness the opening of Lagos’ first basketball court as part of the Basketball Experience program, made possible through our joint efforts with the NBA and Lagos State Sports Commission to promote social inclusion, sustainable development and gender equality.