Basiru, Sowunmi to discuss Tinubu’s economic policy at Ibadan NBA Week, 70th Anniversary

As part of activities marking the 2024 Law Week and 70th Anniversary of the Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the incumbent National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, and the 2023 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Dr. Segun Sowunmi, will on Wednesday 18th December, beam a searchlight on the economic situation of the country.

The duo will engage in discussion in a lecture titled: “State of the Nation: The Tinubu Administration’s Economic Agenda and Policy: How far, so far?”

The session will be chaired by Chief Charles Akinlolu Olujinmi, SAN, (former Attorney General and Justice Minister), while Dr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, (SAN) will moderate. The day will feature the Ondo State governor, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, as the Special Guest of Honour.

While Ajibola Surajudeen, a lawyer, is expected to justify the economic policies of the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Sowunmi, a global thought leader, public affairs analyst and a lawyer will critique the administration’s economic policy.

According to the Chairman of the Law Week and 70th Anniversary Committee, Mr. Adebayo Ojo (SAN), “the lecture is dedicated to the memory of the Ibadan NBA Branch’s distinguished Patron, Past President of NBA and former Governor of Ondo state, Late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, CON, SAN”.

The week-long programme of the Bar under the chairmanship of Mr. Ibrahim Lawal, which will be declared open by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), former NBA President, will feature series of activities including a Jumat Service that will hold at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Memorial Mosque, Oke Ado, on Friday, 13th December, and Interdenominational Service at the St. Anne’s Church, Molete, Ibadan on Sunday, December, 15. Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, former Governor of Lagos State, is billed to deliver the opening keynote address on Monday, 16th December, 2024.

