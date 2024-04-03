Basic Education: FG Enrolls 2m Out-of-School Almajiri Children In 6 Months

The Federal Government, yesterday, revealed that no fewer than 2 million Almajiri children have been lifted from the street and enrolled in Arabic school literacy programmes to acquire basic education, vocational training. Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, made the disclosure at the maiden quarterly Citizens and Stakeholders Engagement on Nigerian Education Sector Ministerial deliverables, where he reeled out several achievements recorded in the last six months since assumption of office.

He said: “2,000,000 out of school children, Almajiri, were enrolled in basic education and an Arabic literacy programme with vocational training. Developed the guidelines and training manuals for the implementation of inclusive basic education in Nigeria. “These have increased access, enrollment and retention completion of basic, secondary and tertiary school levels.

” The minister also revealed that in the last six months, 70,674 teachers and nonteaching staff from across all levels of academic and non-academic training institutes were trained, 2,122 students were awarded Nigerian scholarship, 2,889 students studying abroad benefitted from bursary awards, among other scholarships.