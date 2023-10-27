Bashir Describes Dauda Rarara’s Claims As Unwise

Former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the northern singer, Dauda Rarara, following his recent comments at a press conference regarding various political events in Nigeria.

Rarara asserted during a press conference on Thursday that his songs contributed 15% to 20% of Muhammadu Buhari’s overall victories in various elections.

The singer also requested to be rewarded with political appointments for his role in securing victory for President Bola Tinubu.

In response to his assertions, Ahmad, in a post on his X platform rebuked the singer for his baseless claims, labeling them as ignorant.

The former presidential aide further asserted that there was no wisdom in any of Rarara’s comments.

He described Rarara as a mere singer who is only seeking relevance.

“For me, it is unnecessary to waste time engaging Dauda Rarara because of yesterday’s press conference. His statements are fraught with all kinds of convolutions and ignorance.

“I couldn’t find a thread to hold to so as to engage a mere singer who arrogantly boosted that his songs contributed 15% – 20% of Muhammadu Buhari’s overall victories and, at the same time, saw himself as a very important individual who should be compensated with at least two ministerial appointments and DGs of federal agencies for his contributions to President Tinubu’s victory.

"There is no wisdom in Rarara's statement, to say the least. However, this is purely a matter of politics; those who think what Rarara said was right have every right to express their views and opinions," Ahmad said.