Bashir Ahmad Reacts To Peter Obi’s Comment On He Must Be Nigeria’s President

Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications has ridiculed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded 2023 Poll, Peter Obi, concerning a statement he made insisting he must be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Peter Obi, announced on Friday, May 12 that he is not in a hurry to become the President of Nigeria, but he must become the President of Nigeria one day.

The former Governor of Anambra State made the remark during the launch of a book written in his honour: ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective’, held in Awka, the State capital.

It would be recalled that Obi and other presidential candidates are currently in court protesting against the victory of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 election.

However, Obi expressed confidence on Friday, that he will become the president of the country now or later and also said he is not in a hurry to become the next leader of the Giant of Africa.

He said: “Anyone who thinks I’m on transit is wasting his time. Let me tell you, I must be the president of this country. I’m sure of that. If it is not today, it must be tomorrow.”

Responding via his Twitter page, Bashir mocked Peter Obi while describing the statement as an extreme joke.

He wrote: “An extreme joke”