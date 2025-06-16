Bashir Ahmad Condemns Benue Killings, Calls Attackers Terrorists

Share

Bashir Ahmad, former Personal Assistant on New Media to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has strongly condemned the recent wave of deadly attacks in Benue State that have claimed the lives of over 200 individuals.

In a statement shared via his official X handle on Sunday, Ahmad denounced the assailants as “terrorists” and “enemies of us all.”

The tragic incidents occurred in Yelewata and Daudu communities, located in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The coordinated attacks, which unfolded over several days, have sparked nationwide outrage and renewed calls for enhanced security in Nigeria’s central region.

“What has been happening in Benue is condemnable and entirely unacceptable,” Ahmad stated.

“Those responsible for these atrocities are terrorists and enemies of us all. Nigeria will win.”

Ahmad’s remarks reflect growing frustration among Nigerians over the recurring violence in the Middle Belt, often attributed to armed militia groups and bandits.

The Benue killings mark one of the deadliest in recent years, drawing attention from political leaders, civil society organizations, and international observers.

Security agencies have yet to provide a full account of the attacks or announce any arrests. Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts are underway to assist survivors and displaced residents in the affected communities.

