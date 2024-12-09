Bashar Al-Assad Flees To Moscow As Rebels Capture Damascus

Share

The 24-year-rule of Bashar al-Assad in Syria has come to an end after rebel groups seized Damascus in the early hours of yesterday.

The insurgent forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), had earlier entered Syria’s third-largest city of Homs before launching an offensive on Damascus. This is as Russian state news agencies reported that Assad is in Moscow with his family and given asylum.

The agencies, Tass and RIA, cited an unidentified Kremlin source. The Associated Press was not immediately able to verify the reports but has contacted the Kremlin for comment.

RIA also cited an anonymous Kremlin source that Moscow had received guarantees from Syrian insurgents of the security of Russian military bases and diplomatic posts in Syria.

The report did not give further details. Quoting senior military officials, Reuters said Assad fled Damascus by plane. The rebels have reportedly freed inmates from Saydnaya prison where thousands of opposition supporters are kept.

HTS announced on Telegram that the prisoners had been let go, calling it “the end of the era of injustice” in Saydnaya. The United Nations had described the prison as a “human slaughterhouse” where opponents of the Assad rule are tortured and executed.

In a speech posted on social media, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali said he would remain in Damascus and that Syria “can be a normal country that builds good relations with its neighbours and the world”.

As the situation escalated, the UN withdrew its “non-critical” staff from the country. The White House said US President Joe Biden is monitoring the “extraordinary events” while President-elect Donald Trump said: “Syria is a mess, but is not our friend.”

“The United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved,” he posted on Truth Social. Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of the rebel group HTS, said Syrian institutions “will remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until they are officially handed over”. Before the recent events, the Assad family had controlled Syria for nearly 54 years.

