BASEPA Cautions Citizens On Dumping Refuse On Roadside

Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), has advised the general public against dumping of refuse on major roadside in the metropolitan city. BASEPA, accordingly, warned that any person or company found on these routes dumping refuse by the roadside will be arrested and prosecuted by the Agency’s Environmental Mobile Court.

In a letter signed by the SA Media to DG BASEPA, Isyaka Laminu Badamasi on Friday in Bauchi, noted with dismay, the unethical practices of dumping of refuse by the roadside along all axis of Bauchi metropolis.

These include Ningi/ Kano Road, M aiduguri/ Kari Road, Jos Road, as well as Gombe and Tafawa Balewa Roads respectively The Agency is also informing the general public, especially waste collection service providers companies that Dungulbi, along Gombe Road remains the only official dumping site.

Adding that even at Dungulbi dumping site, refuse should be taken inner, away from the main road before disposal.It could be recalled that Bauchi is among the flood prone states that is expect – ed to experience heavy rainfall by NiMET predic – tion this year.