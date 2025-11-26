Basel C’ttee To Sustain Prioritising Full Basel III Implementation

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has agreed to continue to prioritise the full and consistent implementation of Basel III, according to a press release. The statement said that the Committee took the decision during its recent meeting in Mexico City.

Basel III is an international regulatory framework designed to strengthen the regulation, supervision, and risk management of banks. Primarily developed after the 2007-2008 global financial crisis, it aims to improve the banking sector’s ability to absorb financial shocks by increasing capital requirements and implementing new standards for leverage, liquidity, and risk management.

The statement said that the Committee members, who exchanged views on recent market developments and the outlook for the global banking system, noted that macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, developments in credit and funding markets and various operational risks remain key areas of focus for many supervisors.

Specifically, the statement said that: “The full and consistent implementation of Basel III continues to be the highest priority for the Committee, as recently reaffirmed by the Group of Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the Committee’s oversight body.

“As part of its Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP), the Committee reviewed and approved the assessment reports on the implementation of the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) and large exposures framework by the United Kingdom.

The Committee also agreed to undertake a targeted review of the NSFR standard focusing on areas where the RCAP jurisdictional assessments have identified common deviations across jurisdictions. “To enhance the accessibility of the Committee’s outputs, the Committee agreed to consult on consolidating its guidelines and sound practices into a user-friendly format.

Such an approach will result in a significant streamlining of existing guidance and would mirror the format of the consolidation of the Committee’s standards. “The Committee also took note of the implementation of its prudential standard for banks’ cryptoasset exposures.

Given recent cryptoasset market developments, the Committee agreed to expedite a review of targeted elements of the standard.” It further stated: “The Committee discussed the use of Synthetic Risk Transfers (SRTs) by banks. SRT markets have grown rapidly over the last decade, and SRT investors have become an important source of capital relief for banks’ credit risk.

While regulatory and supervisory reforms have made SRTs simpler than credit risk transfers used before the Great Financial Crisis, it is important that banks and supervisors address potential risks stemming from such transactions.”

On the digitalisation of finance, the statement said: “The Pillar 3 disclosure framework enables market participants to access key information about the risk profiles of banks The Committee agreed to consult on measures that would make these data available in a machinereadable format in order to improve the accessibility and usability of these data and provide an important public good.

A consultation paper will be published in December.” It added: “The Committee also approved the final principles for the sound management of thirdparty risk in the banking sector, following its consultation last year.

The final principles will be published next month. “The Committee also discussed recent financial technology developments, including recent artificial intelligence use cases by banks and digital fraud trends. The Committee will continue to monitor such developments.”