Basel Committee Releases Report On Interconnections Between Banks, NBFIs

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has published a horizon-scanning report on the interconnections between banks and Non-Bank Financial Intermediaries (NBFIs).

According to a press release, the NBFI sector has grown rapidly in recent years and includes a broad range of entities including investment funds, insurance companies, pension funds and other types of financial intermediaries.

The statement said: “Banks and NBFIs are linked by a wide range of activities and services and the sectors are mutually dependent.

Banks provide leverage, clearing, market-making and underwriting services to NBFIs, trade derivatives with NBFIs and, in some cases, own NBFIs. These activities expose banks to a wide variety of risks.

NBFIs are also exposed to banks through short-term cash placements, investment in securities issued by banks and trading activities. The nature of their linkages is shaped by market conditions and by regulatory reforms over the last several years.”

“To explore the risks associated with banks’ interconnections with NBFIs, the report builds on several case studies to discuss stylised scenarios that illustrate possible impacts of NBFI failure on banks and financial stability.

The report also discusses the importance of granular, timely and high-frequency data in understanding and monitoring linkages between banks and NBFIs,” the statement added.