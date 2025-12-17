Basel Committee Releases Principles For Effective Management Of Third-Party Risk

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has published principles for the sound management of third-party risk in the banking sector, according to a press release.

The statement said that the principles establish a common baseline for banks and supervisors for the sound management of third-party risk, adding that “the Committee will continue to monitor developments related to the digitalisation of finance and financial technology from a prudential perspective.”

The statement partly read: “The ongoing digitalisation of finance has led to a rapid adoption of innovative approaches, which has increased banks’ dependency on third-party service providers for services that banks had previously not undertaken.

In response, the Basel Committee has developed a new set of principles to reflect a larger and more diverse third-party service provider environment in the banking sector.

“Building on the outcome of the previous consultation process, the principles establish a common baseline for banks and supervisors for the risk management of third-party service provider arrangements.

At the same time, the principles maintain sufficient flexibility to accommodate evolving practices and regulatory frameworks across jurisdictions.

The principles supersede those in the 2005 Joint Forum paper Outsourcing in financial services specifically for the banking sector.”

The BCBS isthe primary global body setting standards for bank regulation, comprising central banks and banking supervisors from major jurisdictions, aiming to improve financial stability worldwide by setting guidelines for capital, risk management, and supervision, all hosted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel.

The Committee reports to the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision and seeks its endorsement for major decisions.