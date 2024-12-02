Basel Committee Reaffirms Expectation To Implement Basel III

Share

The Basel Committee on Bank – ing Supervision has said that it is committed to implementing Basel III, “in full, consistently and as soon as possible.”

The committee stated this during its recent meeting at which it took stock of recent market developments and risks to the global banking system, and discussed a range of policy and supervisory initiatives.

A press release issued at the end of the meeting partly read: “As part of its Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme, the Committee reviewed and approved the assessment reports on the implementation of the Net Stable Funding Ratio and large exposures framework by Korea.

“The Committee discussed banks’ interconnections with Non-Bank Financial Intermediation (NBFI). NBFI continues to grow and evolve in ways that could present risks and vulnerabilities to the global banking system.

Banks are connected to NBFI through a wide range of direct and indirect activities and services. Data gaps hinder the effective measurement and management of risks to banks from their NBFI interconnections.

Banks and supervisors must continue to be vigilant to these risks and to better gauge the range and materiality of interconnections. “The Committee reviewed the comments received to its consultation on guidelines for counterparty credit risk management.

Building on the feedback received, it approved a final set of guidelines that seek to address weaknesses in banks’ counterparty credit risk management exposed in recent episodes of NBFI distress.

“The Committee discussed its work to develop a suite of practical tools to support supervisors in their day-to-day work as part of its efforts to strengthen supervisory effectiveness in light of the lessons learned from last year’s banking turmoil.”

