Basel Committee Publishes Final Guidelines For Counterparty Credit Risk Mgt

Share

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has issued final guidelines for Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR) management.

According to a press release, the guidelines will replace the Committee’s “Sound practices for banks’ interactions with highly leveraged institutions” published in January 1999.

The statement said that the guidelines include key practices critical to resolving long-standing industry weaknesses in CCR management, including the need to: conduct comprehensive due diligence of counterparties both at initial onboarding and on an ongoing basis; develop a comprehensive credit risk mitigation strategy to effectively manage counterparty exposures; measure, control and limit CCR using a wide variety of complementary metrics and build a strong CCR governance framework.

The guidelines also provide a supervisory response to the significant shortcomings that have been identified in banks’ management of CCR, including the lessons learned from recent episodes of Non-Bank Financial Intermediary (NBFI) distress.

Share

Please follow and like us: