October 8, 2025
Basel Committee Approves Global Systemically Important Banks’ Assessment

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has approved the results of the end-2024 assessment exercise for Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs).

According to a press re- lease, the Committee, which approved the results at a recent meeting, said they would be submitted to the Financial Stability Board before it publishes the 2025 list of G-SIBs.

The statement said the Committee also approved a finalised technical amendment on the hedging of counterparty credit risk exposures, following a consultation last year, adding that the technical amendment will be published later this month.

The statement further said that at the meeting, the Committee discussed a report on the implementation of margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives, developed jointly with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). The report finds that implementation of the frame- work has made the financial system more resilient and that there is no evidence of material issues with the implementation of the framework, the statement said.

