Base FM Amplifies Survivour Voices For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Base FM 101.1 joined the global movement, turning its airwaves into a hub of hope, strength and healing with survivor voices.

With the theme “Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters,” the station’s Pinktober campaign inspired powerful conversations, breaking the silence around breast cancer and encouraging early detection.

From emotional survivor stories to expert health talks, Base FM’s broadcasts have been both informative and deeply moving. Tolulope Dawodu, a 27-year-old single mother battling Stage II breast cancer, shared her story of courage on Base Sunrise with Charity Owoh (Cha Cha), urging women to stay vigilant about their health.

Listeners also met Juliet Ifeyinwa Nkiruka Uzoma, a 15-year survivor and founder of Courage To Dare – The Juliet U Project. Her journey from pain to purpose has touched lives worldwide, including features on The Oprah Winfrey Show and O Magazine.

All month long, Base FM’s team—led by Charity Owoh and Semilore Adeyemi—has driven awareness through on-air campaigns, podcasts, and community partnerships. “Every story reminds someone that early detection saves lives,” Charity noted.

Base FM’s digital platforms also carried the conversation online with survivor quotes, infographics, and the hashtag #Pinktober, reaching thousands of Lagosians.

As Lagos joins the global fight against breast cancer, Base FM is using its platform to remind Nigerians that awareness and compassion can save lives.