BASA Route: Keyamo Receives Algerian Ambassador 

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, received the Algerian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Mezoued Hosine, on a courtesy visit to discuss the commencement of Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) arrangements between Nigeria and Algeria.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

According to the statement, during the meeting, Ambassador Hosine expressed his country’s keen interest in launching air services connecting Algeria, Abuja, and Douala.

He specifically requested Keyamo’s intervention in ensuring that the necessary paperwork is expedited by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to facilitate the commencement of this route, slated to begin operations on April 6, 2025.

In response, the Minister welcomed the initiative and commended Algeria’s efforts in strengthening aviation ties with Nigeria.

He pledged to expedite all necessary processes to ensure a smooth implementation of the agreement, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to fostering bilateral cooperation in the aviation sector.

“This development aligns with our broader vision to enhance Nigeria’s aviation connectivity with key international destinations,” the Minister stated.

“We will work closely with relevant agencies, particularly the NCAA, to ensure all required formalities are completed as swiftly as possible, this is an opportunity we’ve been waiting for, if we have to go to Cameroon, a neighbouring country that’s less than an hour flight, we have to fly to Togo first, possibly sleep over before coming to our neighbouring Cameroon, this is a welcome development.

“The meeting signifies a positive step toward bolstering diplomatic and economic relations between Nigeria and Algeria through enhanced air transport connectivity.

“The proposed Algeria-Abuja-Douala route is expected to facilitate trade, tourism, and economic cooperation between the two nations and beyond.

“The Minister assured the Ambassador of Nigeria’s readiness to support this initiative, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving air travel accessibility and reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a key aviation hub in Africa”, the statement said.

