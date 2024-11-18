BASA: Nigeria Under Scrutiny As Stakeholders Seek Fair Play

Share

The various Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) Nigeria has with some countries and the ‘Open Skies’ deal with the United States have again come under scrutiny.

Some stakeholders said many years after signing BASA, Nigerian carriers were yet to benefit from the air pact, describing it as one-sided and one that has put the country in a situation it cannot compete.

While some have kicked against air pacts that are not in favour of the country, others said the country won’t and shouldn’t hold back other nations that are ready to fly into the country by taking international air transport to Nigerians at a time the country’s carriers are not showing readiness to reciprocate the air pacts.

The stakeholders, who spoke to New Telegraph, said most of the time, the international carriers did not sweat to get the deal with Nigeria over the line They equally expressed disappointment with multiple designations granted these foreign carriers at the expense of the domestic market and the indigenous carriers.

The Nigerian aviation market is considered small compared to many other nations, but the yield for the carriers’ par passenger is a major attraction because the fare charged passengers on the Nigerian market is far more than they do elsewhere.

The lack of stiff competition or lack of it has made foreign carriers have a field day in spite of providing efficient services to the passengers. For the ‘Open Skies’ with the United States, the American government gave Nigeria a five-year head start to out it’s house in other and to start operating to anywhere city in the US.

More than 15 years after that, only Arik Air ventured unto New York and operated the route for close to three years before problems started for the carrier.

The airline in 2016 suspended the route alongside other international routes it flew before that time. United Nigeria and Air Peace have been designated to Houston and Atlanta respectively, but there are no signs that the carriers are ready to launch services to the two cities.

For more than 17 years, Delta has become a constant presence in the country, operating services from Atlanta to Lagos.

A few years after Delta launched service to Lagos, United Airlines equally operates from Houston to Lagos, an indication of skewed agreement between Nigeria and the US among other agreements that are said not to be in favour of the country.

A former Assistant Secretary General of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Mohammed Tukur, admitted that Nigeria has not gained much from many of the agreements because of the country’s airlines’ lack of capacity to reciprocate the majority of the agreements.

He said: “The agreements are good only if we have airlines to reciprocate this. So, it is one-sided but you can’t blame the government all the time. We just need to prepare ourselves for the big opportunities and take advantage of the BASA and ‘Open Skies’.”

An airline operator, who preferred anonymity, said: “We must protect our interest against these behemoth foreign airlines. It is good to partner but we should be wary of the kind of agreements we sign so that we don’t cheaply give away our market to these people.”

