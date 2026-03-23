The leadership crisis within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Monday took a new dimension as Tajudeen Baruwa assumed control of the union’s national secretariat in Abuja, displacing Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, following a series of court rulings.

Baruwa, who addressed journalists at the secretariat after taking over power, said his action was based on judgments delivered by both the National Industrial Court (NIC) and the Court of Appeal, which affirmed him as the legitimate president of the union.

He explained that the union had earlier notified the police, attaching copies of the court rulings, to facilitate the recovery of the secretariat.

However, he said the response from security authorities was not encouraging, prompting a fresh notice declaring the intention to reclaim the office.

Baruwa said: “Their body language has not been encouraging despite repeated assurance that we are not going back to foment any trouble as we are a law-abiding union whose only mission is to get back what belonged to them.

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“But today, as you can see, we are taking over in a peaceful manner, and it is not a forceful takeover but just carrying out the court’s orders.

“Again, please be aware that our coming here after two years is to occupy our office, having obtained judgments at both the lower court and the Appeal Court, but they refused to obey court orders after waiting for about two years.

“We decided to resume at the office today without causing any violence, and here we are.

“Although the other faction attacked one of our members, who is now in the hospital, the situation is under control. We are still open to reconciliation as we are a lawful organisation and not a troublemaker. No one is above the law.”

Also speaking, the union’s General Secretary, Suleiman Musa, said those occupying the secretariat had refused to vacate despite repeated appeals.

He said: “We have notified the police that, on the order of the court, we are coming back to our office today, and we are glad that journalists are here to witness it so that the world will know what is going on here.”

The dispute stems from Baruwa’s opposition to the inauguration of MC Oluomo as president of the union.

Court records show that the National Industrial Court had earlier affirmed Baruwa as the duly elected president in a judgment delivered in March 2024. The Court of Appeal also upheld the decision in November 2024, dismissing an appeal filed by loyalists of Akinsanya for lacking merit.

The appellate court further awarded costs against the appellants, reinforcing the earlier ruling that recognised Baruwa’s leadership.

Despite the judgments, the crisis within the union has persisted, with both factions laying claim to its leadership, leading to tensions over control of its national secretariat.